Israel's Forces Target Syrian Artillery After Mortar Fire Near Golan Heights

"In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) targeted one artillery piece in the area from which the fire originated, in the northern Syrian Golan Heights," the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Twitter statement on Monday.
An IDF spokesperson refused to comment on what kind of weapons Israel used in a response, saying only that "the Syrian regime" will be held accountable, and that any attempts to "breach Israeli sovereignty or endanger civilians" will be thwarted.
In response, the IDF targeted 1 artillery piece in the area from which the fire originated, in the northern Syrian Golan Heights— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 23 апреля 2018 г.
The Golan Heights that have been under Israel's control since the 1967 Six-Day War are the scene of regular cross-border fire between Israel and Syria. Israeli forces have conducted dozens of airstrikes against Syrian armed forces and their allies in recent months.
All comments
Show new comments (0)