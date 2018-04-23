Saudi Arabia Reportedly Intercepts Houthis' Missiles Fired at Aramco Facility

According to Al-Masirah news outlet, Houthis fired two Badr-1 ballistic missiles at the Aramco port in Jizan in the southwest corner of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi state media reported that the country's forces had downed the missiles launched at the Aramco facility.

There were no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the attack.

The Houthis have launched dozens of rockets at Saudi Arabia in recent months targeting a number of locations, including Riyadh's international airport.

The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out a military operation in Yemen at the request of the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi for three years, targeting Houthi militants. The rebels forced Hadi into exile in early 2015. The ouster turned into a full-fledged armed conflict with thousands of civilians being killed.

