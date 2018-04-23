Register
23 April 2018
    Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)

    Turkish Opposition Parties Coordinate Plans Ahead of Snap Elections – Reports

    REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the main Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu held a meeting with right-wing Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoglu to discuss possible coordination during the upcoming snap presidential and parliamentary elections, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

    Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would hold early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24.

    The CHP is supposed to be in favor of each opposition party nominating its own candidate for the first round of the presidential race in the hope that it will pave the way for a run-off, during which the opposition will put forward a compromise figure to compete with the incumbent president, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

    Following Monday's talks, Karamollaoglu pledged to declare the party’s presidential candidate at the weekend, declining to comment on whether the opposition was considering nominating ex-President Abdullah Gul, the newspaper reported.

    READ MORE: Turkish Opposition Calls for Contacts With Damascus to Ensure Peace in Syria

    Pro-Turkey Syrian fighters and Turkish troops secure the Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
    AP Photo
    Leader of Turkish Opposition Ready to Establish Direct Contact With Damascus
    Karamollaoglu also welcomed the CHP decision to support the conservative and secularist Good Party, by transferring its 15 lawmakers to the latter to enable it to form a parliamentary group.

    Kilicdaroglu, in his turn, reportedly said that his party goal was to "defend democracy" and noted the crucial role of the upcoming elections for the country’s future. He also reiterated the party’s opposition to a 10-percent electoral threshold.

    The Turkish Supreme Board of Elections is due to announce the electoral schedule later in the week, with political parties obliged to determine alliances and candidates within a week following the announcement, according to the media outlet.

    The CHP’s party assembly is slated for Tuesday.

