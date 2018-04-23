'No Alternative': All Parties Must Comply With Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All parties must comply with the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, there is no alternative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Russia has consistently adhered to the position on preserving the viability of the so-called Iran deal. We believe that it has no alternatives and that it should be implemented by all parties," Peskov said when asked how Russia will block attempts to sabotage the deal.

He added that no contacts between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are planned on JCPOA yet.

READ MORE: US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA — Tehran

In January, the United States and the E3 group created a working group to discuss approaches to Iran and concerns with the nuclear deal.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi US to Be 'Startled' With Iran Response Readiness if It Withdraws From JCPOA

The US side is taking steps to amend the accord. On January 30, US President Donald Trump asked the Congress to address the flaws in the "terrible Iran nuclear deal." Two weeks earlier, Trump announced he would waive sanctions on Tehran as required under the JCPOA for the last time. The United States is expected to announce its decision on the agreement before May 12 deadline.

On July 14, 2015, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States (collectively referred to as the P5+1 group) signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.

On North Korea's Decision to Halt Nuclear Tests

Moscow welcomes North Korea’s decision to suspend nuclear tests, such step will ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, Kremlin spokesman noted.

READ MORE: 'Step Forward': World Reacts to North Korea's Freeze on Nuclear Testing

Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has also welcomed North Korea’s decision to halt nuclear and missile tests, according to the organization's Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo.

"I welcome news that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is considering suspending nuclear tests and dismantling its test site as part of a possible negotiated agreement. I believe that the CTBT can play an important, historic, role in this process," Zerbo said at the opening of the preparatory committee for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference in Geneva on Monday.

© REUTERS / Carlos Barria No One From State Dept Accompanied CIA Director Pompeo on Visit to North Korea

The official stressed that the CTBTO was ready to provide it assistance to the suspension of nuclear tests.

Earlier in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that Pyongyang would suspend ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. The DPRK's decision to halt nuclear activity ahead of talks with South Korean and US officials has been hailed by the world community and international organizations.

On Protests in Armenia

The Kremlin considers domestic political events in Armenia its internal affair, according to Peskov.

"This is a purely internal affair of Armenia, probably this is all I can say," he told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin sees the threat of destabilization in the region due to protests in the country.

He said hypothetical discussions on Russia's possible aid to Armenia in resolution of its domestic political problems are inappropriate.

READ MORE: Protests Against Sargsyan's Appointment as Prime Minister Resume in Armenia

Protests against the rule of Armenian ex-President and newly appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have been ongoing in Armenia since April 13. After Sargsyan was appointed as the prime minister on Tuesday, the opposition activists announced the beginning of the "velvet revolution" in the country.

Sargsyan, who served as Armenian president from 2008 until recently, had to step down due to presidential term limits. Armen Sarkissian was inaugurated as president on April 9 and became the first Armenian head of state to be elected by the parliament since the country switched from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. Sargsyan's nomination for premiership has largely been regarded as an attempt to stay in power, since the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of the government.

On Possible UN Reform

The UN Security Council (UNSC) can only be reformed based on the consensus among its permanent members, there is no alternative to this international body, the spokesman stressed.

"Any changes in the configuration of the Security Council members, any activities related to the reform of the Security Council can take place only based on the consensus among the permanent members of the Security Council. Russia’s stance on the issue is well-known," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman stressed that the Security Council was "the main international body that has the authority to consider key issues of international security," noting that there was no alternative to it.

Since the beginning of his term in January 2017, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly made proposals to reform the organization as well as its Security Council to reorganize and integrate existing substantive capacities and resources more rationally to achieve the peacebuilding and security goals.