Over 30 Civilians Killed in Yemen by Saudi-Led Airstrikes - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 33 civilians were killed and 55 others were injured in the airstrikes of the Saudi-led coalition conducted on Sunday in the Bani Qais district in Hajjah province of Yemen, local media reported Monday.

The Republican Hospital of the Hajjah province received 46 injured victims of the strikes, the SANA news agency reported, citing a local medical official.

The hospital declared a state of emergency late on Sunday due to large number of casualties, the publication added.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement , also known as Ansar Allah.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Human rights organizations have criticized the Saudi-led coalition for engaging in indiscriminate bombings during which thousands of civilians have been killed. Millions of Yemenis remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.