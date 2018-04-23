Over 30 Civilians Killed in Yemen by Saudi-Led Airstrikes - Reports

The Republican Hospital of the Hajjah province received 46 injured victims of the strikes, the SANA news agency reported, citing a local medical official.
The hospital declared a state of emergency late on Sunday due to large number of casualties, the publication added.
READ MORE: Yemen: Houthis Claim to Have Hit Saudi Airport with Ballistic Missile
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Human rights organizations have criticized the Saudi-led coalition for engaging in indiscriminate bombings during which thousands of civilians have been killed. Millions of Yemenis remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.
