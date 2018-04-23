Register
23 April 2018
    Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York (September 27, 2012).

    Netanyahu Rebukes Iran, Claims Revolutionary Guards Creating Army Against Israel

    © AFP 2018 / Don Emmert
    Middle East
    415

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had accused Israel of violating international law, and warned Tel Aviv of consequences if it continues to do so. Israel's Prime Minister struck back, saying that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards intended to destroy his country.

    Speaking at a session of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)'s General Staff, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted recent remarks issued by Tehran towards Israel.

    "Today I heard what Iran's Foreign Minister said, accusing Israel of violating international law. This is the Foreign Minister of a country that dispatches armed drones against Israel and missiles against Saudi Arabia. I also heard his moderate words, and there is an enormous gulf between the words and the actions of the Revolutionary Guards [Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], that are building up an army against Israel with the declared aim of destroying the State of Israel," Netanyahu alleged. 

    READ MORE: 'Don't' Test Us': IRGC Warns Israel Not to Challenge Iran's Power in Region

    Adding that he had not been impressed the Iranian Foreign Minister's remarks, Netanyahu stressed that he trusts the Israeli Defense Forces, which "will be prepared for any possibility and any scenario."

    His statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CBS News that "unfortunately, Israel has continued its violations of international law, hoping to be able to do it with impunity because of US support."

    READ MORE: Israeli Ex-Intel Head: There'll Be Peace With Iran if It Changes Attitude to Us

    Zarif blamed Israel for "violating Syrian airspace and violating Syrian territory," warning that if "they continue to violate the territorial integrity of other states, there'll be consequences."

    On April 9, two Israeli F-15 fighter jets conducted an attack against Syria's T-4 base. Israeli sources claimed the attack was aimed at Iranian fighters in the Arab country, while Tehran denied the claims that it had a military presence in the country.

    About half of the missiles fired by the warplanes were intercepted by Syrian air defenses before they reached their targets, but the remaining missiles killed seven Iranian militia personnel, prompting condemnation from Tehran and Damascus.

    Soldiers from the IDF Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade complete their beret march in southern Israel after finishing eight months of training
    © Flickr/ Israel Defense Forces
    Israel Would Not Let Iran Advance Forces Toward Its Border - Analyst
    Sky News Arabia cited an IDF official as saying that Israel is determined to strike back if Iran decides to retaliate in response to the attack on the T-4 airbase.

    Relations between Iran and Israel remains tense, as Tehran doesn't recognize Israel's right to exist, while Israel accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons to threaten and potentially attack Israel with.

    Additionally, Israel claims that Iran is allegedly building up its military presence in war-torn Syria in a bid to use it against Tel Aviv. Tehran rejects the allegations, insisting that it only sends military advisers and humanitarian aid to Syria.

