Militants Shell Southern Outskirts of Damascus, 12 People Injured - Reports

According to the media, projectiles were fired at the Tadamon and Qadam districts.
The last stronghold of militants of the Daesh* and al-Nusra Front* terror groups is located to the south of Damascus in the area of the Yarmouk refugee camp. Over the past week, the militants have shelled the Damascus suburbs with mortars located in this area.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) and al-Nusra Front — are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
