Militants Shell Southern Outskirts of Damascus, 12 People Injured - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Militants in Syria have shelled the southern outskirts of Damascus with mortars leaving 12 people injured, SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the media, projectiles were fired at the Tadamon and Qadam districts.

READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Spot Terrorists' Secret Tunnels in E Ghouta After Liberation

The last stronghold of militants of the Daesh* and al-Nusra Front* terror groups is located to the south of Damascus in the area of the Yarmouk refugee camp. Over the past week, the militants have shelled the Damascus suburbs with mortars located in this area.

The Syrian army is currently engaged in liberating the Damascus neighborhoods from militants. Last Saturday, the withdrawal of militants from the city of Duma, located in the area of Eastern Ghouta, was completed.

*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) and al-Nusra Front — are terrorist groups banned in Russia.