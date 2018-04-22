Saudi King Reportedly Hides in Military Bunker as Palace Guards Fight Toy Drone

A tiny unmanned aircraft has apparently caused quite a stir in the capital of Saudi Arabia, reportedly prompting King Salman to seek shelter in a military bunker as security forces moved in to deal with the intruder.

The Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh became the scene of an unusual shooting as the security forces stationed near the palace of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud opened fire on a tiny toy drone, according to media reports.

The Saudi authorities claimed that the altercation was caused by the drone flying too close to the king’s residence, thus prompting the security forces to shoot it down.

No coup attempt in Riyadh. A toy drone/plane got too close too the King’s palace and was shot down. #SaudiArabia #Riyadh — Margherita Stancati (@margheritamvs) 21 апреля 2018 г.

​Earlier several local media outlets even reported that King Salman himself was evacuated to a nearby military installation during the shooting, with Saudi analyst Ali al-Ahmed naming the King Khaled base as the monarch’s destination.

​However, a Saudi official told Reuters that the king apparently was not in the palace during this incident.