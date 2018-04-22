Emirati Passenger Jet Reportedly Intercepted by Qatari Fighters

The aircraft carrying dozens of people on board had to manoeuvre in order to prevent a collision with Qatari fighter planes, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The United Arab Emirates has stated that Qatar's fighter jets had intercepted a civilian plane heading for Bahrain with 86 passengers aboard, according to the media.

The WAM added that the UAE civilian aircraft had to manoeuvre to avoid a collision.

This is not the first case, as similar incidents have occurred earlier. In March, the UAE aviation authority reported about two Qatari jets coming dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the Emirates. In January, according to the United Arab Emirates, Qatari jets had twice intercepted Emirati civilian aircraft; however, Doha refuted the allegations.

These cases prompted the United Arab Emirates to lodge an official complaint against Qatar with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the country's jets intercepting Emirati civilian aircrafts.

The relations between Qatar and several other regional states deteriorated significantly in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and a number of other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsorship of terrorism and undermining regional stability.