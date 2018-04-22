Register
22 April 2018
    A Qatari Air Force Mirage 2000 jet fighter (File)

    Emirati Passenger Jet Reportedly Intercepted by Qatari Fighters

    © AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris
    Middle East
    130

    The aircraft carrying dozens of people on board had to manoeuvre in order to prevent a collision with Qatari fighter planes, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

    The United Arab Emirates has stated that Qatar's fighter jets had intercepted a civilian plane heading for Bahrain with 86 passengers aboard, according to the media.

    The WAM added that the UAE civilian aircraft had to manoeuvre to avoid a collision.

    READ MORE: UAE Military Says Jets to Alter Routes Over S Arabia To Avoid Qatari Warplanes

    This is not the first case, as similar incidents have occurred earlier. In March, the UAE aviation authority reported about two Qatari jets coming dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the Emirates. In January, according to the United Arab Emirates, Qatari jets had twice intercepted  Emirati civilian aircraft; however, Doha refuted the allegations.

    Qatari Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    UAE to Give Measured Response to Qatar for Alleged Interception of Planes
    These cases prompted the United Arab Emirates to lodge an official complaint against Qatar with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the country's jets intercepting Emirati civilian aircrafts.

    The relations between Qatar and several other regional states deteriorated significantly in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and a number of other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsorship of terrorism and undermining regional stability.

