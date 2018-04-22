Emirati Passenger Jet Reportedly Intercepted by Qatari Fighters

The United Arab Emirates has stated that Qatar's fighter jets had intercepted a civilian plane heading for Bahrain with 86 passengers aboard, according to the media.
The WAM added that the UAE civilian aircraft had to manoeuvre to avoid a collision.
READ MORE: UAE Military Says Jets to Alter Routes Over S Arabia To Avoid Qatari Warplanes
This is not the first case, as similar incidents have occurred earlier. In March, the UAE aviation authority reported about two Qatari jets coming dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the Emirates. In January, according to the United Arab Emirates, Qatari jets had twice intercepted Emirati civilian aircraft; however, Doha refuted the allegations.
The relations between Qatar and several other regional states deteriorated significantly in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and a number of other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsorship of terrorism and undermining regional stability.
