Israeli Military Says Detains Almost 20 Palestinians in West Bank

"Overnight, IDF, ISA [Israel Securities Authority], Israeli Police and Border Police forces apprehended 19 wanted Palestinians near Ramallah, of which 15 are Hamas terror organization operatives," the IDF said on Twitter.
The IDF added that a Hamas printing house used to distribute "inciting materials" had been shut down during the operation.
READ MORE: Palestinians Protest at Israeli-Gaza Border for Fourth Week in Row, Four Killed
The rally is being suppressed by the Israeli side citing security concerns and provocations. Since the beginning of the march, dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed and over 1,000 injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)