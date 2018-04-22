Israeli Military Says Detains Almost 20 Palestinians in West Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli forces have detained a total of 19 Palestinians near the West Bank’s city of Ramallah overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday.

"Overnight, IDF, ISA [Israel Securities Authority], Israeli Police and Border Police forces apprehended 19 wanted Palestinians near Ramallah, of which 15 are Hamas terror organization operatives," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF added that a Hamas printing house used to distribute "inciting materials" had been shut down during the operation.

READ MORE: Palestinians Protest at Israeli-Gaza Border for Fourth Week in Row, Four Killed

© AP Photo / Adel Hana More Violence, Hundreds of Palestinians Wounded At Gaza-Israel Border Protest

Tensions between Israeli and Palestinians have been escalating recently amid the so-called Great March of Return, which started on March 30. The demonstrations held along the border with the Gaza Strip are aimed at drawing attention to the problem of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, who were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

The rally is being suppressed by the Israeli side citing security concerns and provocations. Since the beginning of the march, dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed and over 1,000 injured.