Armenian Protests Leader Says to Meet With Prime Minister Sargsyan

Since April 13, the Armenian capital has been hit by a series of protests against the appointment of ex-President Sargsyan as the country’s prime minister.
"My meeting will be held tomorrow at 10:00 [6:00 GMT] at the Marriott hotel. The negotiations will be devoted to Sargsyan's resignation and the handover of power without any upheaval," Pashinyan said in a video address released on his Facebook page.
Earlier, Sargsyan stated that he had no desire to apply coercive measures to protesters. Pashinyan repeatedly called for the replacement of the authorities, without specifying how he saw the future governance of Armenia, though.
