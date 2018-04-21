OPCW Collects Samples in Douma in Connection With Alleged Chemical Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Fact-Finding mission of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has visited one of the sites in the Damascus' suburbs of Douma to collect samples in connection with the alleged April 7 chemical attack, the OPCW said Saturday.

"The samples collected will be transported to the OPCW Laboratory in Rijswijk and then dispatched for analysis to the OPCW’s designated labs," the OPCW said in a statement.

"The OPCW will evaluate the situation and consider future steps including another possible visit to Douma," the organization added.

The mission is investigating an incident that took place in the town on April 7: what the West considers a chemical attack conducted by the government, Moscow views as a provocation carried out to justify a strike on the country.

The Pentagon has admitted that it does not have any solid proof of the attack but still teamed up with the French and the British and launched over 100 missiles on Syria on the very day the OPCW groups was slated to enter Douma. Damascus, Moscow and Tehran branded the move as aggression against Syria's sovereignty.