Russian S-300 Supplies to Syria to Boost Political Stability - Syrian Lawmaker

YALTA (Sputnik) - Russia's deliveries of the S-300 air defense missile systems to Syria will contribute to the political stability of the Syrian government, Samer Shiha, a member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Of course, S-300 deliveries will contribute to the government's political stability," Shiha said on the sidelines of the IV Yalta International Economic Forum in Crimea, answering a corresponding question.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Sputnik that Moscow was no longer bound by a moral duty not to supply Damascus with S-300 air defense missile systems after last week's Western strikes on Syria.

Shiha went on saying that Russia can help Syria's economic recovery through its heavy industry.

"There are many opportunities in Russia to help Syria restore everything that has been destroyed and Russia has extensive experience in these areas, economic, or tourism, or reconstruction of houses. You have a heavy industry so it can rebuild a lot much in Syria," Shiha said.

Russia also has very large opportunities in the oil and gas industry, he added.

Shiha noted that Syria would continue to work with Russia in the fight against separatists in Syria's south. He added that Moscow and Damascus were positively developing their ties in economic and political spheres.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow had information that the Syrian armed opposition and the Nusra Front were trying to create an autonomy in the country’s south with the support of the United States.

Syria has been plagued by a civil war since 2011, after protests of the Arab Spring turned violent. The activities of terrorist groups also had a negative impact on the country's economy as the hostilities had damaged infrastructure and the jihadists had seized vast areas in Syria. A number of countries, including Russia, have been taking steps aimed at support of the Syrian economy and restoration of the country.