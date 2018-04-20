US-led Strikes on Syria Didn't Help Build Peace - UN Envoy

The US, the UK, and France fired over 100 missiles at targets inside of Syria in a response to an alleged chemical attack in the city, which they rushed to blame on Damascus.

The US, British and French strikes against Syria did not contribute to the settlement process, UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"What happened last week did not help Astana, Sochi, or Geneva," he stressed.

The envoy's claim comes after last week, the United States and its allies Britain and France conducted a missile strike on Syria. The attack was prompted by an alleged chemical incident in the Syrian city of Douma near Damascus.

Meanwhile, de Mistura noted that the deconfliction mechanism introduced by the Russian and US forces operating in Syria has worked effectively, allowing to avoid the worsening of the situation in the Middle Eastern country, and should continue.

"The Russian and the US military deconflicting mechanism has worked and is still working quite effectively. I think this dialogue needs to continue and has been able to avoid the much worse consequences. I understand there has been a useful meeting between the senior Russian and American military, and even between your ambassador in Washington [Anatoly Antonov] and new [US] National Security Adviser [John] Bolton. All this shows that there is an important attention to de-escalation," the envoy said.

De Mistura noted that apart from Moscow, he had visited Riyadh and Ankara over the past week, and plans to hold talks in Tehran, too, in bid to "lower the temperature" in Syria.