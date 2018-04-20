One Palestinian Killed in Protests at Israel-Gaza Border

The six-week-long protests in the border area between Israel and Gaza, which the Israeli Defense Forces try to disperse with tear gas and live fire, have entered the fourth round.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that a young Palestinian participating in protests on the border with Israel has succumbed to wounds after he had been shot in the head.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces dropped leaflets over Gaza, urging Palestinians not to engage in clashes and vowing to continue to defend Israeli borders.

The IDF just dropped these leaflets over Gaza, urging Palestinians not to endanger themselves by acting on behalf of terrorist #Hamas. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) April 20, 2018

Thousand of protesters gathered on Friday at various points along the border in the enclave of Gaza, demanding for Palestinian refugees to be able to return to their former territories which are now Israel's land.

The six-week protest campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return, was organized by the Hamas movement and began on March 30. According to Hamas, Palestinians are peacefully demanding their right to return to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities say that Palestinians can settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to the Gaza health ministry, since the start of the protests, over 30 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,300 got wounds.

The protests will reach its culmination on Nakba day, May 15, the date which marks the so-called "catastrophe" when millions of Palestinian marchers had to flee their homes after the creation of the state of Israel.