UN Commissioner Human Rights Demands Access to Syria

"We have extensive contacts within the country that we speak to directly," he said. "Of course, like in many countries, where we don’t have access we demand access."
Al Hussein said if the Syrian government "wants us to believe its narrative, they should have no problem allowing us in." He added, "By not allowing us in, then I don’t believe what it is that they are saying."
The Syrian government denied using chemical weapons and said the incident had been staged by the Jaish al-Islam terrorist group in order to justify a foreign intervention in Syria.
"We believe that if the evidence suggests capability the OPCW should be capable and [impartial] to make that decision," he said.
Russia’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation dispatched representatives in Douma right after opposition reports emerged and found no traces of hazardous substances. Moreover, the Center interviewed doctors in Douma who said no individuals reported injuries from chemical weapons.
