Militants With Families Started Leaving Syria's Dumayr - Reports

Overall, 5,000 people, 1,500 of whom have families, are leaving Dumayr in five buses bound for Jarabulus in northern Syria, the country’s state TV said.
On Tuesday, the militants began surrendering their weapons as part of the reached agreement with the government forces.
Earlier in April, the withdrawal of Jaysh al-Islam militants and their families from Douma in the Eastern Ghouta area toward Jarabulus was launched.
