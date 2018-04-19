Militants With Families Started Leaving Syria's Dumayr - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants from the Jaysh al-Islam armed group and their family members have started to leave the city of Dumayr, located north-east of the Syrian capital of Damascus, local media reported Thursday.

Overall, 5,000 people, 1,500 of whom have families, are leaving Dumayr in five buses bound for Jarabulus in northern Syria, the country’s state TV said.

On Tuesday, the militants began surrendering their weapons as part of the reached agreement with the government forces.

The evacuation takes place as part of the efforts to establish Syrian government's control over the neighborhoods east of Damascus and thus prevent the ongoing shelling between government troops and militants.

Earlier in April, the withdrawal of Jaysh al-Islam militants and their families from Douma in the Eastern Ghouta area toward Jarabulus was launched.