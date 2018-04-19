Western Coalition Aimed to Give Terrorists Break by Striking Syria - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the real aim of the recent missile launches by the US, the UK and France was to give terrorists a break.

"We've found confirmations that the real aim of 'the three' was to give terrorists a break, restore their strength, prolong the bloodshed on the Syrian soil, thus impeding the process of the political settlement," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, the Syrian forces have found containers with chlorine and smoke bombs, produced in Germany and the UK.

Last week, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Douma.

The launches came the same day that the OPCW mission was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons use in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.

