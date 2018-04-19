Register
15:03 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    China's Xi Urges Unbiased Probe Into Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria – Reports

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (71)
    0 100

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has noted the need for a comprehensive, fair and unbiased investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Syria during phone talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

    China was one of the countries that backed the Russian-drafted UNSC resolution calling for an investigation into the recently reported chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. Despite Beijing's support, the diplomats from the United States used their veto powers to block the draft. The US-drafted resolution was also vetoed by Russian diplomats.

    Earlier this month, a number of media outlets and Western countries accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7. The Syrian government and Russia have refuted the allegations, saying that it was staged by local militants and the non-governmental organization White Helmets.

    United Nations vehicles carry the team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), arrive at hotel hours after the U.S., France and Britian launched an attack on Syrian facilities to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Bassem Mroue
    Terrorists Are Preventing OPCW Team From Accessing Syria’s Douma - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    The Syrian leadership has denied any involvement in the attack and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reports.

    Without waiting for the results of the international investigation, Western states accused the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of an attack. After that, the United States, the United Kingdom and France hit a number of targets in Syria early on Saturday in retaliation. 

    READ MORE: West Realizes No Military Solution Possible in Syria Judging by Libya — Brussels

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said that it eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure, and left three civilians injured.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of the norms and principles of international law.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (71)

    Related:

    UNSC Meets at Russia's Request to Discuss Situation in Syria (VIDEO)
    US Policy on Russia More Hawkish, Realistic Under Trump – House Speaker Ryan
    Twitter Users in Panic as Social Media Up and Down for Unknown Reasons
    Tags:
    resolution, UN Security Council (UNSC), China, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse