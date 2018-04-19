Iraq Air Force Conducts Anti-Daesh Strikes in Syria

Daesh troops invaded Iraq in 2014 and seized control over one of its biggest cities - Mosul. Iraq officially declared victory over the Daesh* on December 9, 2017, after last of its troops were driven from the country and control over the border with Syria was restored.

The Iraqi prime minister's office has reported that the country's air force conducted "deadly" airstrikes against Daesh* positions in Syria on April 19. The office also declared that the strikes will help eradicate terrorism in the region after it was driven out of Iraq. The statement by the PM office says the strikes were aimed at neutralizing the threat from the group towards Iraq.

According to the orders of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Dr. Haider Al-Abadi, our heroic air force carried out, on Thursday, in Syria near Iraqi border deadly air strikes against Daesh's Terrorists gangs. — PM Media Office (@IraqiPMO) 19 апреля 2018 г.

Iraqi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool reported that these strikes were coordinated with the Syrian government, Russia and Iran. He also said that F-16 jets were used to deliver the strikes. Among the targets that were hit are terrorists' explosive-making factories.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia