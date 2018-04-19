Register
03:16 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    9/11 Terror Attacks: World Trade Center

    German Jihadist Who Helped 9/11 Hijackers Captured by Kurdish Forces in Syria

    © Flickr/ Cyril Attias
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A German national originally born in Syria who was accused of helping to plan and recruit for the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States has been captured by Kurdish forces, a senior commander said Wednesday.

    Mohammed Haydar Zammar was an outspoken cleric in Germany. He's accused of helping to arrange 9/11 head hijacker Mohammed Atta's trip to Afghanistan to train with al-Qaeda. German officials say the two frequently met with each other.

    The US 9/11 Commission Report, issued in 2004, said Zammar "relished any opportunity to extol the virtues of violent jihad."

    Zammar was detained in Morocco in a CIA operation just months after the attack that destroyed the World Trade Center in New York City and damaged the Pentagon. He was handed over to the Syrian government two weeks later. In 2007, Zammar was sentenced to prison by the Syrian government for 12 years for being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. It is believed that during his prison sentence, the US government would submit written questions for the Syrian government to pose to Zammar, which were then relayed back to the Americans.

    In 2013, Zammar was released as part of a prisoner exchange deal between the Assad government and the rebel groups attempting to depose him. The government released 2,130 prisoners in exchange for 48 Iranians held captive by rebels. The group Ahrar al-Sham brokered the deal, which saw Zammar's release back to his birth city of Aleppo.

    Years later, when the government liberated Aleppo from a laundry list of jihadist groups, Ahrar al-Sham members executed hundreds of Syrian Army hostages before fleeing the city.

    It isn't clear if Zammar knew about the September 11 attacks before they happened, although the CIA claims he did. Accounts from Ramzi bin al-Shibh, a captive at Guantanamo Bay, suggest otherwise; however, Zammar knew Osama bin Laden personally. Zammar began his terrorist career in the 1990s during the Soviet-Afghan war. Once a member of al-Qaeda, Zammar joined Daesh in Aleppo after his release from prison in 2013, accusing Ahrar al-Sham of "treachery." Kurdish officials indicate that Zammar is currently being interrogated by the YPG, a Kurdish militia that comprises about 60 percent of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    Related:

    9/11 Families Seek US Gov’t Records to Help With Saudi Arabia Lawsuit
    Saudi 9/11 Collusion Included Aid to Hijackers, Cash for al-Qaeda - Lawyer
    US Court Rejects Saudi Government’s Request to Dismiss 9/11 Lawsuits
    Guantanamo Detainee Sues CIA Contractors Behind US Torture Program
    US Senator Asks Pompeo to Declassify Next CIA Chief's Role in 'Torture'
    Tags:
    9/11, Daesh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse