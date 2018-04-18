Register
18 April 2018
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Erdogan Sets June 24 For Early Presidential, Parliamentary Elections in Turkey

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will be held on June 24, 2018, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday after a meeting with the leader of opposition Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli.

    "We discussed [Bahceli's] proposal, we agreed on the need for early elections. The decision was made, the elections were scheduled for June 24, 2018. The Supreme Electoral Council will immediately start preparations for them," Erdogan told reporters.

    According to the Turkish president, the date for early elections has been set as the country needs to apply the full presidential system of governing.

    "The presidential system will go into force at the end of 2019. The system is currently working via the old schemes and we often face problems. That means that we will be waiting for November 3, 2019, gritting our teeth. However, the situation in Syria as well as other issued oblige us to surpass this uncertainty and act immediately," Erdogan noted.

    On April 17, Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli said that Turkey couldn't wait till the next elections in 2019 for the full presidential system of governing to come into force. The official noted that his party would defend August 26, 2018, as the date for the early elections.

    Next presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey should have taken place on November 3, 2019, resulting in the implementation of the full presidential system of governing in the country that was voted for at a referendum in 2017. The ruling Justice and Development Party, however, has refuted the possibility of early elections before.

    election, Devlet Bahceli, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
