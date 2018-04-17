Israel Hints It Can Hit Iran's "Air Force" in Syria if It Retaliates for T-4

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two Israeli F-15 fighter jets conducted an attack against Syria's T-4 base on April 9. Israeli sources claim the attack was aimed at Iranian fighters in Syria, with Tehran denying the claims of its military presence in the country.

Israeli media released aerial photos of alleged Iranian air bases on Syrian territory early on April 17. Sky News Arabia reports, citing an IDF official, that Israel is determined to strike back if Iran decides to retaliate for its attack on the T-4 air base. Roni Daniel, military editor for Israeli TV station Mako, told Reuters that the exposure of images of the bases is a sign that Israel can conduct a strike on them, if it is forced to do so.

Images show at least five alleged sites with an Iranian presence — such as T4, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor and Damascus International Airport. The Sky News source claims that civilian airlines Simorgh and Pouya Air are allegedly used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to transport both fighters and weapons.

There has been no official confirmation of the information. The release of the aerial footage comes on the eve of Israel's 70th Independence Day and, at the same time, Iran's National Army Day.

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, two Israeli F-15 jet fighters attacked Syria's T-4 air base on April 9. According to sources in the IDF, the attack was performed against an alleged deployment of Iranian forces on Syrian soil that could attack Israel directly.

Earlier, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, warned Israel against hit-and-run attacks on Syria and said that it's aggression against the T-4 base won't go unanswered.

Iranian-Israeli relations have always been highly tense, as Tehran doesn't recognize Israel's right to exist. Israel claims that Iran has a military presence in the war-torn Syria that it intends to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it sends only military advisors and humanitarian aid to the Arab republic.