Abu Kamal, a city on the Euphrates River in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, considered to be one of the last strongholds held by Daesh in Syria, was completely liberated from militants by the Syrian army in November 2017.

Colonel Ryan Dillon, a Spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force, said on Monday that the US-led coalition observes an increase in the activities of Daesh terrorist group in the area of the Syrian city of Abu Kamal and ready to share data with the Russian military on the issue.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW