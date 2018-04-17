Iraqi Court Hands Life Sentences to 2 Russian Women for Joining Daesh - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Iraq on Tuesday sentenced three women, including two Russian citizens, to life in prison over their Daesh membership, Al Sumaria reported.

The broadcaster reported, citing a ruling of the Central Criminal Court of Iraq, that two Russian nationals and one woman from France had been handed life sentences.

The court also sentenced four people, including three Azerbaijani nationals and one woman from Kyrgyzstan, to death over their membership in the infamous terrorist group.

Iraq has long been suffering from the terrorist activities, such as suicide bomber attacks. Daesh had kept Iraq under its control for several years, beginning in 2014, after seizing Mosul, the country's second-biggest city, and making it the terrorist group's so-called capital in Iraq. In the summer of 2017, Iraqi forces regained control over the city, while later in November, over the town of Rawa, the last Daesh stronghold in the country.

Last December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared the end of the country's fight against Daesh after Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's border with Syria.