Saudi Arabia Ready to Send Troops to Syria if Proposed - Foreign Minister

During its latest summit, the League of Arab States has called for an international investigation into the alleged chemical weapons' use in Syria and slammed what it described as Iran's meddling in the affairs of other countries.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Monday that Riyadh is willing to send troops to Syria as part of a wider international coalition if it receives a proposal to do so, as cited by Saudi State TV.

"We've been discussing sending forces from the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition to Syria," the minister said at the joint press conference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres after a meeting in Riyadh.

This comes as Jubeir on Sunday said that the Arab League during the summit had condemned the use of chemical weapons by Damascus; however, the released document did not include such a provision.

Meanwhile, experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) fact-finding mission were deployed to Syria to investigate the allegations of a chemical attack last week. OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu said that the mission had not reached Douma yet, as Syrian and Russian officials informed it that there were still pending security issues.

Western countries have accused Syrian government forces of an attack with the use of chemical weapons in Douma on April 7. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that rumors of gas poisoning in Douma were spread to justify foreign interference. The General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces said it warned about a planned provocation in Syria as early as March 13.

After that, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes against a number of targets in Syria early on Saturday.

Damascus has consistently reported it had destroyed its chemical weapons with the OPCW confirming this in 2016.