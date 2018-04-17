Gulf States Reportedly Reach Blackwater to Discuss US 'Arab Force' Plan in Syria

According to the media outlet, the US plan has been quite popular with founder of the American private security contractor Blackwater, now known as Academi, Erik Prince, who has faced an avalanche of criticism for helping set up private security forces in the United Arab Emirates and Somalia.
READ MORE: Western Actions in Syria 'Manifestation of Typical Hegemony' — Chinese Analysts
The so-called “Merchant of Death” has reportedly said that Arab officials have contacted him to discuss the prospects of assembling a force in Syria; he, however, has decided to wait and see what President Donald Trump would do.
Blackwater gained notoriety in 2007 after its mercenaries gunned down 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad while under contract by the US government during the Iraq War.
All comments
Show new comments (0)