Netanyahu Alleges Terrorism is "Under Iranian Auspices"

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Prime Minister said that fanaticism "does not take into account" such norms as guaranteed immunity for diplomats, citing the 1979 capture of American diplomats in Iran.

Netanyahu has accused Tehran of endorsing terrorism during the annual memorial ceremony for murdered diplomats.

“Terrorism crosses boundaries,” Netanyahu said, and today – as was the case then [in 1979] – it is under Iranian auspices, and under the sponsorship of Islamic State* [Daesh]. There is no continent or country safe from terrorism. What we have to do is stand against them together — to build a strong dam of the civilized world against the flood of radicalism. Terrorists smell weakness, but they equally recognize power. With force and firmness we will stop their aggression."

The prime minister went on to say the country's security services are ready to thwart attempts to harm Israeli diplomats.

Netanyahu Praises Israeli Forces Following Deadly Gaza Border Clashes

“The forces of darkness and terror thought that by striking at our representatives they would hurt our international standing. The exact opposite happened,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has delivered a speech at an annual memorial ceremony for 16 employees killed in terrorist attacks, with 14 of them being assassinated abroad. Israeli Foreign Ministry workers have also been targeted in Argentina, Paraguay, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

