Netanyahu Alleges Terrorism is "Under Iranian Auspices"

Netanyahu has accused Tehran of endorsing terrorism during the annual memorial ceremony for murdered diplomats.
“Terrorism crosses boundaries,” Netanyahu said, and today – as was the case then [in 1979] – it is under Iranian auspices, and under the sponsorship of Islamic State* [Daesh]. There is no continent or country safe from terrorism. What we have to do is stand against them together — to build a strong dam of the civilized world against the flood of radicalism. Terrorists smell weakness, but they equally recognize power. With force and firmness we will stop their aggression."
The prime minister went on to say the country's security services are ready to thwart attempts to harm Israeli diplomats.
Netanyahu has delivered a speech at an annual memorial ceremony for 16 employees killed in terrorist attacks, with 14 of them being assassinated abroad. Israeli Foreign Ministry workers have also been targeted in Argentina, Paraguay, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS, IS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
