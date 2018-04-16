Russian Military Seize 1.5 Tonnes of Explosives in Militant Caches in Douma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military police and officers from the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation have seized 250 mines, 25 kilograms of TNT and 1.5 tons of other explosives from caches that belonged to the militants from the Jaish al-Islam illegal armed group, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday.

"Yesterday, with the assistance of representatives of the Russian Center for the reconciliation of warring parties and units of the Russian military police, ammunition and explosives have been seized from the discovered warehouses and caches of militants from Jaish al-Islam," center's commander Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.

"A total of 250 anti-personnel mines, 25 kilograms of TNT, 1.5 tons of other explosives, and 1,520 blasting caps and fuses were seized and transferred to the Armaments Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," Yevtushenko said.

Earlier, reports from several sources revealed that Syrian Army discovered a massive militant base underneath the National Hospital in the recently liberated city of Douma.