At Least One Reportedly Killed in Militants Shelling in Syria’s Homs Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one civilian was killed and another two injured in shelling by local militants in Syria’s province of Homs, local media reported Monday.

The militants hit al-Ashrafia village in the northern countryside of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA’s reporter.

It is noted that the attack also led to material damage in the village.

© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev WATCH Alleged Footage of Missile Strike on Syrian Airbase in Homs

The situation around Syria escalated earlier in the month as several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Douma on April 7. The Syrian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations, adding that the use of chemical weapons in the Damascus suburb may have been planned by terrorist groups.

READ MORE: Islamic Militants Could Have Used Chemical Weapons in Syria, Not Assad – Analyst

In response to the alleged chemical attack, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France hit a number of targets in Syria early on Saturday. The move has already been criticized by a number of countries, including Syria itself, Russia, Iran, Belarus, and Cuba among others.