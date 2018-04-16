At Least One Reportedly Killed in Militants Shelling in Syria’s Homs Province

The militants hit al-Ashrafia village in the northern countryside of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA’s reporter.
It is noted that the attack also led to material damage in the village.
READ MORE: Islamic Militants Could Have Used Chemical Weapons in Syria, Not Assad – Analyst
In response to the alleged chemical attack, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France hit a number of targets in Syria early on Saturday. The move has already been criticized by a number of countries, including Syria itself, Russia, Iran, Belarus, and Cuba among others.
