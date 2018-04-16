Register
17:32 GMT +3
16 April 2018
    Russia Accuses UK Security Services of Staging Chemical Attack in Syria - Envoy

    Middle East
    4280

    The Russian Envoy to OPCW said that chemical weapons provocation in Syria was carried out by non-governmental organizations that the UK and the US paid for cooperation.

    According to Shulgin, Russia has irrefutable evidence that there was no chemical weapons incident in the Syrian city of Douma.

    "Therefore, we have not just a "high degree of confidence," as our Western partners claim, but we have incontrovertible evidence that there was no incident on April 7 in Douma and that all this was a planned provocation by the British intelligence services, probably, with the participation of their senior allies from Washington with the aim of misleading the international community and justifying aggression against Syria," he stated.

    According to the Russian Envoy to the OPCW, the direct executors of this provocation were pseudo-humanitarian NGOs sponsored by opponents of the Syrian government.

    "Among them, are the notorious 'White Helmets,' which some delegations are so fond of praising," Shulgin noted.

    He stressed that Moscow has already stated and confirms yet again that "these structures on a fee-based basis cooperate with the governments of the United States, the UK and some other countries."

    Russian experts who conducted the verification of reports on the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city of the Douma, found participants of video filming, presented as evidence of the supposedly occurring chemotherapy, according to the Russian Envoy to OPCW.

    "Everything has been developing according to the script that was prepared in Washington. There is no doubt that Americans are playing the ‘first violin’ in all of this. The United States, the United Kingdom, France and some other countries after the "fake" addition from the White Helmets and their ilk in Douma, immediately pounced upon the Syrian authorities with accusations," Alexander Shulgin said.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

