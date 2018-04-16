About 10,000 Militants Deployed in Afghanistan - Russian Commander

VERKHNYAYA PYSHMA (Sverdlovsk region) (Sputnik) - About 10,000 militants, most of whom are Daesh members are currently in Afghanistan, commander of Russian Central Military District troops Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin said at a meeting with students and employees of the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) on Monday.

"After the defeat of ISIL, members of gangs from Syria and Iraq are moving to other regions. The group's leaders pay special attention to Central Asian countries… According to our estimate, about 10,000 militants, most of whom are members of ISIL… are concentrated on Afghanistan's territory," Lapin said.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh*, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

*Daesh (aka the Islamic State/ISIL/IS/ISIS) and Taliban are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia