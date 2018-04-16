Church Leaders Condemn 'Brutal' US-Led Attack on Syria, Praise Gov't Forces

The leaders of three major Syrian churches condemned the attacks against Syrian Army bases and other facilities as “unjustified aggression” and a “clear violation of international law”, via a joint statement on April 15, according to Christian Today.
The statement said the church leaders “condemn and denounce the brutal aggression” and insisted the Syrian Army had no involvement in the alleged chemical attack in Douma earlier this month.
“[The Syrian Army’s alleged use of chemical weapons] is a claim that is unjustified and unsupported by sufficient and clear evidence,” the Patriachs said.
The joint statement was signed by the Greek Orthodox Patriach of Antioch and all the East, John X, the Syrian Orthodox Patriach of Antioch and all the East, Ignatius Aphrem II, and the Melike-Greek Catholic Patriach of Antioch, Alexandria and Jerusalem, Joseph Absi.
They urged churches in France, the US and the UK to “fulfil their Christian duties” and condemn the “unjustified assault on a sovereign country.”
“It causes us great pain that this assault comes from powerful countries to which Syria did not cause any harm in any way. This brutal aggression destroys the chances for a peaceful political solution and leads to escalation and more complications. This unjust aggression encourages the terrorist organizations and gives momentum to continue in their terrorism,” the statement continues.
Moscow advised the Western countries to exercise restraint and wait for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to launch and complete its investigation into the suspected Douma chemical attack before taking any action.
