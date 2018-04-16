Register
15:30 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian government supporters chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Turkey-Russia Ties Too Strong to be Broken by French President Macron - Ankara

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6145

    The Turkish Foreign Minister has said that French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the US-led strikes on Syria is trying to divide Moscow, Ankara.

    "Many of our Western friends make populist statements. We expect from him (Macron) statements that are more suited to the level of a president. Our relations with the Russian Federation are just as solid as before. But they are not an alternative to relations with Western countries. Therefore, such statements are incorrect," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the latter’s visit to Ankara.

    Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag stated that Turkish policy on Syria was independent of other nations, as Western discomfort over Ankara's alliance with Iran and Russia on Syria has seemed to grow.

    READ MORE: Macron Roasted Over Sovereign Europe Remark 2 Days After US-Led Attack in Syria

    Earlier, Emmanuel Macron had claimed that the missile attack against Syria was "legitimate" and was directed within the international community framework.

    "With these strikes and this intervention, we separated the Russians and the Turks on this issue… the Turks condemned the chemical strike and supported the operation that we conducted," the French president told BFM TV in an interview.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump, Macron Agree to Continue Joint Anti-Daesh Fight After Strikes on Syria - White House
    France, the US and the UK launched strikes against regime targets on April 14, following an alleged chemical attack blamed by the West on the Damascus regime that reportedly killed dozens.

    READ MORE: Turkey Won't Refuse to Cooperate With Russia, Iran on Syria — Deputy PM

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 14, greeted the strikes, which he defined as "appropriate" and strongly rebuked the alleged chemical attack.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the strikes had been carried out in violation of norms and principles of the international law.

    Tags:
    missile attack, statement, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Bekir Bozdag, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Emmanuel Macron, Syria, United States, France, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok