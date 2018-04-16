Arab League Summit Statement Forgone Condemning Syria for Chemical Attack

DHAHRAN (Saudi Arabia) (Sputnik) - The final statement of the Arab League Summit did not accuse the Syrian authorities of reported use of chemical weapons in Duma, as was declared earlier by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir.

On Sunday, Jubeir commented on the statement adopted at the summit, saying that the Arab League had condemned the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian authorities, however the released text of the document had not included such a provision.

"We state decisively about our harsh condemnation of the use of chemical weapons against the friendly Syrian nation and demand to hold an independent international probe and to implement international law in regards to those, whose responsibility for the use of chemical weapons will be proven," the final statement read.

Western states have accused forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemicals in the Syrian town of Duma earlier in the month. In response to the alleged incident, the United States, the United Kingdom and France have hit a number of targets in Syria.