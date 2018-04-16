Russia Never Supplied Dual-Use Technologies to Syria - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has never supplied Syria with dual-use technologies, and US accusations are fake, first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house Defense Committee Yevgeny Serebrennikov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Russia has never supplied any dual-use technologies, these US statements are another fake and deception," Serebrennikov said.

According to the lawmaker, Russia is ready for a new round of sanctions, although there is nothing good in this situation.

"They hit us hard, and they are even more damaging for the United States and Europe themselves," the senator noted.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Washington was preparing new sanctions against Moscow that "will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use."

READ MORE: US Strike in Syria Reportedly Hits Cancer Medicine Research Lab (PHOTO, VIDEO)

On Friday night, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. The West has accused forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemical weapons in Duma. The Syrian leadership has denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate into the reports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure, and left three civilians injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of norms and principles of the international law.