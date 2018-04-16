Russia Never Supplied Dual-Use Technologies to Syria - Senior Lawmaker

"Russia has never supplied any dual-use technologies, these US statements are another fake and deception," Serebrennikov said.
According to the lawmaker, Russia is ready for a new round of sanctions, although there is nothing good in this situation.
"They hit us hard, and they are even more damaging for the United States and Europe themselves," the senator noted.
Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Washington was preparing new sanctions against Moscow that "will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use."
On Friday night, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. The West has accused forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemical weapons in Duma. The Syrian leadership has denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate into the reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of norms and principles of the international law.
