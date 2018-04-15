Jaysh al-Islam's Former Captive: 'They Punished Us With Whips and Iron Rods'

"We’ve been born again today. We’ve abandoned any hope to see our friends and family again" – that was the start of the story of Merwet Selim, a 38-year-old woman freed from Eastern Ghouta’s Et-Tawba prison. With other prisoners she’s been humiliated, tortured, she suffered from cold and hunger.
Merwet, who lived in the City of Adra labor, was kidnapped by the terrorists 5 years ago. She still knows nothing of her husband’s lot. Together with lots of other Syrian military officers, she’d been kidnapped and taken to an unknown location by the Jaysh al-Islam fighters.
Freed Abdel Latif al Seyid is a military officer. He’s 23 now. He told Sputnik that in Eastern Ghouta were kept in hellish conditions. On the one hand, they were always afraid to be bitten or tortured and on the other hand, it was impossible to stand the backbreaking job of digging tank-cuts and tunnels.
"I was captured in the village of Hosh Farrah. Many prisoners had been killed in all these years. They punished us with whips and iron rods. The fighters didn’t let us look up. You had to dig tunnels and carry stones to get food. For disobedience any person was immediately killed by the Jaysh al-Islam fighters" – the young man told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Syrian Army Declares Victory in Eastern Ghouta
"Our first meal was only at midday – a slice of bread and a handful of rice. Sometimes there was no food all day long. There was a roll-call every morning. Women and men weren’t allowed to see each other. I witnessed many executions" – Abdel Latif al Seyid said.
The Et-Tawba prisoners served a human shield for the terrorists to avoid the governmental forces’ attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)