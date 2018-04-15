Register
17:16 GMT +315 April 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall

    Putin: Further Western Strikes in Syria Contrary to Int'l Law Will Lead to Chaos

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Middle East
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (40)
    3261

    Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed the situation in Syria after a massive missile strike was conducted by the US, Britain and France against the country.

    Putin and his Iranian counterpart agreed that the US-led illegal airstrike on Syria seriously damages the prospects for a political settlement in the country.

    "Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions, carried out in violation of the UN Charter, continue, it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations," the press service of the Kremlin said.

    In a phone conversation that took place on the initiative of the Iranian side, the two presidents also discussed general situation in the Middle East region, including the situation in Yemen.

    READ MORE: Iran's Senior MP to Visit Syria on Tuesday to Discuss US-led Strike — Source

    Missiles are displayed by the Iranian army in a military parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2015
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Supreme Leader Representative: Iran Can Destroy Israel
    Putin and Rouhani expressed interest in the further development of the Russian-Iranian cooperation and expansion of mutually beneficial relations in trade and economic sphere.

    Early on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. As a result, Washington and its allies – France and the United Kingdom — fired missiles on the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked with chemical weapons production.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (40)

