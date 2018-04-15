Putin: Further Western Strikes in Syria Contrary to Int'l Law Will Lead to Chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed the situation in Syria after a massive missile strike was conducted by the US, Britain and France against the country.

Putin and his Iranian counterpart agreed that the US-led illegal airstrike on Syria seriously damages the prospects for a political settlement in the country.

"Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions, carried out in violation of the UN Charter, continue, it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations," the press service of the Kremlin said.

In a phone conversation that took place on the initiative of the Iranian side, the two presidents also discussed general situation in the Middle East region, including the situation in Yemen.

Putin and Rouhani expressed interest in the further development of the Russian-Iranian cooperation and expansion of mutually beneficial relations in trade and economic sphere.

Early on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. As a result, Washington and its allies – France and the United Kingdom — fired missiles on the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked with chemical weapons production.