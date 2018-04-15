Iran's Senior MP to Visit Syria on Tuesday to Discuss US-led Strike - Source

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament's foreign policy and national security commission, will arrive Tuesday in Syria to discuss the recent western attack on the country, a parliamentary source told Sputnik on Sunday.
Iran has strongly condemned the US-lead attack on Syria, with its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calling US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May "criminals" and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warning that the strike will lead to the destruction of the Middle Eastern countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the attacks as an "act of aggression against a sovereign state," which was performed despite the fact that neither Russian military experts nor local residents confirmed the fact of the chemical attack, which became the pretext for US-led strikes.
