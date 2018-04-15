Israeli Military Detain Over 20 Palestinians in West Bank - Reports

Among the detainees was Jamal Tawil, one of the leaders of Hamas movement, the Maan news agency reported.

Tensions between Israeli and Palestinians have been escalating recently amid the so-called Great March of Return, which started on March 30 and continued for three consecutive Fridays. The demonstrations held along the border with the Gaza Strip are aimed at drawing attention to the problem of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, who were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

READ MORE: Israel ‘Barred' Dublin Mayor for BDS Support, Then Mayor Tweets from West Bank

The rally has been majorly suppressed by the Israeli side, which was citing security concerns and provocations. Since the beginning of the march, dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed and over 1,000 injured.