Hezbollah Refutes Reports on Blast at Iranian Military Facility in Aleppo

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah has refuted reports about an explosion at an Iranian military facility in Syrian Aleppo.

"The reports that were broadcast by a number of satellite television channels and Internet news portals are not true," Hezbollah said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Saturday, reports emerged citing sources that the explosion hit an Iranian training camp in southern Aleppo leaving at least 20 people killed. An unidentified aircraft was reportedly seen in the area.

Hezbollah-linked media reported that there had been some controlled explosions in the area earlier on Saturday.