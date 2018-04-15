Register
04:39 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) new Defence Minister Hassan Turkmani (L) and former Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass attend a ceremony at the unknown soldier monument in Damascus, Syria October 6, 2003.

    Iraqi Lawmaker Suggests US-Led Strike May Enhance Position of Assad

    © REUTERS / SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    170

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The strike by France, the UK and the US on Syria is unlikely to have any negative effect on the unity of the Middle Eastern nation, on the contrary, it may enhance the position of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Abdulbari Zebari, the chairman of the Iraqi parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

    Early on Saturday, the United States held a joint strike with France and the United Kingdom on Syrian targets which the Western allies deem related with Damascus' alleged chemical weapons program.

    "As it was a very a limited military attack, I do not think it will have great effect if any regarding the unity of Syria. I believe it might strengthen the role of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad," Zebari said.

    Syrian pro-regime supporters dressed in military uniform stand in front of a mural of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in Damascus. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / Louai Beshara
    Damascus Residents Gather in Center to Support Army, Assad After Attack (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    The Western allies' strike on Syria followed the reported chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Duma in the Damascus neighborhood of Eastern Ghouta. The United States, and the European Union, put the blame of the attack on the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Assad condemned the western states' attack, saying that this aggression would only unite the Syrian people in their fight against terrorism.

    Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons under the supervision of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), denied any involvement in the incident in Duma. In addition, Syrian media reported, citing the Foreign Ministry sources, that Damascus invited the OPCW to come to Syria and conduct a probe into the reported attack.

    A Syrian source told Sputnik earlier on Saturday, that the work of the OPCW experts would start on Sunday.

    Related:

    Assad: US-Led Attack Comes as West Realizes It's Lost Control of Syrian Conflict
    Erdogan: Assad Got Message "Massacres Wouldn't be Left Unanswered"
    WATCH Syrian President Assad Report to Work After US Missile Strike
    Tags:
    support, Bashar al-Assad, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse