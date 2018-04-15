Iraqi Lawmaker Suggests US-Led Strike May Enhance Position of Assad

Early on Saturday, the United States held a joint strike with France and the United Kingdom on Syrian targets which the Western allies deem related with Damascus' alleged chemical weapons program.
"As it was a very a limited military attack, I do not think it will have great effect if any regarding the unity of Syria. I believe it might strengthen the role of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad," Zebari said.
Assad condemned the western states' attack, saying that this aggression would only unite the Syrian people in their fight against terrorism.
Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons under the supervision of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), denied any involvement in the incident in Duma. In addition, Syrian media reported, citing the Foreign Ministry sources, that Damascus invited the OPCW to come to Syria and conduct a probe into the reported attack.
A Syrian source told Sputnik earlier on Saturday, that the work of the OPCW experts would start on Sunday.
