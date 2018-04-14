Humanitarian Operation in Eastern Ghouta Ongoing Despite Western Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The humanitarian operation in the Syrian region of Eastern Ghouta has not stopped despite recent missile strikes of Western states against targets in the area near Damascus, the head of Russia's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma in the Eastern Ghouta. As a result, Washington, and its allies – London and Paris – fired missiles targeting the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked to chemical weapons production.

"Humanitarian operation in the Eastern Ghouta carries on despite missile strikes against Damascus carried out by the international coalition," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said.