Register
22:16 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man on crutches walks at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018

    White House Doubts Any Opposition Group Could Fabricate Douma Attack

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 04

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House believes no Syrian opposition group had capabilities to fabricate massive amount of information about use of chemical weapons in the country by its government, a senior administration official told reporters on Saturday.

    "It is unlikely that any opposition group could have a capability to fabricate the large volume of information that is available publicly," the official said.

    The official added the United States will strike again if the recent respond does not succeed.

    READ MORE: Labour Party Leader Slams May for Striking Syria Without Parliament Approval

    "We will continue to work with our allies, allies beyond those we took the strike with last night, to determine the best set of economic, political and diplomatic measures to ensure not just the Syrian regime, but all countries around the world … understand that chemical weapons use will not be tolerated," the official said. "At the same time we will continue to keep viable military options on the table."

    The United States continues to work strongly with the United Nations members including Russia to move forward with the political process in Syria, another senior US administration official said.

    A senior US administration official added that the United States wants to have an engagement with Russia that leads to greater peace and stability in the world.

    A view shows damaged buildings in Qaboun neighbourhood of Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / SANA/Handout
    Strikes on Syria Likely Sign of Imminent US Withdrawal - Opposition Group
    Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched strikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise as well as air-to-surface missiles.

    Damascus has rejected all the allegations, noting that all chemical stockpiles were destroyed, which was confirmed by the OPCW. No evidence of Damascus' involvement in the reported chemical incident was presented, with a probe due to start on April 14.

    Related:

    Italy Would Never Allow Missiles to Be Fired Against Syria From Its Soil - PM
    Syria Strike 'Attempt to Have Go at Russia', Boost Influence in Syria - Lawyer
    WATCH Pro-Gov't Militia Allegedly Shell US-Backed Base in Syria
    Tags:
    chemical attack, Douma, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse