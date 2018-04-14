NATO Calls on Damascus' Allies to 'Exercise Responsibility' After US-Led Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is supportive of the UN-led efforts aimed at settlement of the ongoing Syrian crisis and calls on supporters of Syria to ensure participation of Damascus in the Geneva process, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday.

"Allies reiterate their support for UN-led efforts to achieve a lasting political resolution to the conflict that is consistent with UNSCR 2254 (2015) and the Geneva Communique (2012) and call on all members of the UN Security Council to uphold their responsibilities," Stoltenberg told reporters.

The official added that the members of the military alliance called on all the supporters of Damascus, particularly Moscow, to "exercise responsibility" to ensure the constructive participation of Syrian authorities in the UN-led reconciliation process.

READ MORE: 71 Out of 103 Destroyed: Here's How Syria's Air Defense Repelled West's Missiles

© AFP 2018 / Hasan Mohamed US Contacted Russia Before Striking Syria to Avoid Casualities - Envoy to Moscow

Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise as well as air-to-surface missiles.

The Syrian government has called the US-led strike a result of the West realizing that it had lost control of the conflict, while Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the attack as an "act of aggression" against a country, which is combating terrorism on its soil.

READ MORE: Assad: US-Led Attack Comes as West Realizes It's Lost Control of Syrian Conflict

Damascus has rejected all the allegations, noting that all chemical stockpiles were destroyed, which was confirmed by the OPCW. No evidence of Damascus' involvement in the reported chemical incident was presented, with a probe due to start on April 14.