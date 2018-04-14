Register
14 April 2018
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2018

    NATO Calls on Damascus' Allies to 'Exercise Responsibility' After US-Led Attack

    Middle East
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is supportive of the UN-led efforts aimed at settlement of the ongoing Syrian crisis and calls on supporters of Syria to ensure participation of Damascus in the Geneva process, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday.

    "Allies reiterate their support for UN-led efforts to achieve a lasting political resolution to the conflict that is consistent with UNSCR 2254 (2015) and the Geneva Communique (2012) and call on all members of the UN Security Council to uphold their responsibilities," Stoltenberg told reporters.

    The official added that the members of the military alliance called on all the supporters of Damascus, particularly Moscow, to "exercise responsibility" to ensure the constructive participation of Syrian authorities in the UN-led reconciliation process.

    A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta
    Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise as well as air-to-surface missiles.

    The Syrian government has called the US-led strike a result of the West realizing that it had lost control of the conflict, while Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the attack as an "act of aggression" against a country, which is combating terrorism on its soil.

    Damascus has rejected all the allegations, noting that all chemical stockpiles were destroyed, which was confirmed by the OPCW. No evidence of Damascus' involvement in the reported chemical incident was presented, with a probe due to start on April 14.

    NATO, UN Security Council, Syria
