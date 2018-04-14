Blast in Gaza Strip Reportedly Kills at Least Three Palestinians (PHOTO)

Earlier, over 1,000 Palestinians got wounds and one journalist was killed as clashes between protesters and Israeli servicemen at the Israeli-Gaza border turned violent.

According to local health ministry, an explosion in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least two Palestinians.

Medics that arrived at the site of the blast said that three people were killed but officials confirmed only two deaths.

READ MORE: Clashes Erupt on Third Consecutive Friday of Protests at Israel-Gaza Border

© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed Israeli Servicemen Kill Palestinian at Border With Gaza Strip - Source

Protests at Gaza Strip began on March 30 with more than 30,000 protesters and are expected to continue until April 19, Israel's Independence Day. Palestinians call that day "Al-Nakba," Arabic for "the catastrophe." The demonstrators are demanding their right of return to their ancestral homeland of Palestine.

WARNING: The following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities

4 شهداء في قصف مدفعي للاحتلال شرق رفح جنوب قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/7d8gBL9tUp — فلسطين الآن (@paltimes2015) 14 апреля 2018 г.​

BREAKING | Four Palestinians are reportedly killed an an Israeli artillery shelling which targeted a vehicle in Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/sUz7R9YwdZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​The Gaza Strip is one of the territories claimed by Palestine. Israel and Egypt have been imposing a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, severely restricting imports and exports to and from the territory, as well as the freedom of movement for the enclave's inhabitants. Israel says the blockade is needed for security reasons.