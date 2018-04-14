Register
15:01 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018

    China Urges Parties to Syrian Conflict to Return to Norms of Int'l Law

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 50

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged all parties to the Syrian conflict to return to the norms of the international law and to resolve the issues through the dialogue, following strikes launched on the Syrian targets earlier on Saturday by the United States and its allies.

    "China urges the relevant parties to return to the framework of international law and resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation," the ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

    According to Beijing, any unilateral military actions that have not been agreed with the UN Security Council violate the principles of international law and further complicate the situation in Syria.

    "China believes that regarding the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, a comprehensive, impartial and objective investigation should be carried out to reach a reliable conclusion that can stand the test of time. Yet before that, a prejudgment should not be made," the spokesperson said.

    The overnight airstrikes were launched in response to reports of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma, blamed on the Syrian government. Damascus has slammed the joint attack as a "brutal, barbaric aggression," explaining it "aims at hindering the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons].

    READ MORE: WATCH UK Media Cut Off General for Doubting Syrian Use of Chemical Weapons

    In the wake of the US-led military actions, the international community has divided. Israel hailed the missile strikes as "justified," noting that Syria's "murderous actions" jeopardize the country's territory, forces and leadership. Turkey described the attack against the Syrian government as an "appropriate" response. Berlin, which ruled out the possibility of joining the military actions, welcomed the Western assault, calling it "necessary and appropriate."

    People walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    AfD Lawmaker Hails Berlin's Non-Participation in Syria Strike
    Meanwhile, Iranian supreme leader slammed US President Trump, French President Macron and UK Prime Minister May as "criminals." Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack an "act of aggression against a sovereign state that has been fighting against terrorism."

    The situation in Syria escalated seriously last weekend after several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta. The Syrian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations, adding that the use of chemical weapons in the Damascus suburb had been planned by terrorists. The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation refuted the reports about chemical weapons use in the area of Eastern Ghouta, stressing that local doctors had denied the fact of receiving patients with symptoms of exposure to toxic substances.

    Related:

    WATCH UK Media Cut Off General for Doubting Syrian Use of Chemical Weapons
    OPCW Mission Vows to Continue Deployment in Syria After Missile Attack
    AfD Lawmaker Hails Berlin's Non-Participation in Syria Strike
    Germany Welcomes Missile Strikes on Syria as 'Necessary, Appropriate'
    Facts About Syrian Targets Bombed by US, Allies (PHOTOS)
    Illegal, Reckless or Blessed, Morally Justified? US Congress on Attacks on Syria
    Assad: US-Led Attack Comes as West Realizes It's Lost Control of Syrian Conflict
    Italian Lega Party's Leader Condemns US-Led Airstrikes on Syria As 'Madness'
    Labour Party Leader Slams May for Striking Syria Without Parliament Approval
    Tags:
    reaction, strike, China, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse