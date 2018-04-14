AfD Lawmaker Hails Berlin's Non-Participation in Syria Strike

"Unlike in Afghanistan, Germany in Syria is not following the United States… That is, undoubtedly, a positive fact. But the refusal to follow still does not mean that Germany has own position aimed at pursuing its national interests. From AfD point of view, Germany must hold talks with the legitimate Syrian government as well as support international formats. One can find settlement of the Syrian issue only through such measures," Friesen said.
He explained the German refusal to join the strikes by the poor condition of the country's Armed Forces as well as the polls showing people's opposition to strikes in Syria.
Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise as well as air-to-surface missiles.
After the reports about an alleged chemical incident in the city of Douma emerged in some Syrian opposition media, which cited sources among militants, Washington and its allies rushed to blame Damascus, which refuted the claims, stressing that no reliable proof had been presented. Germany, however, ruled out its participation in the military action.
