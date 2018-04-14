Register
14:43 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron, left, passes by German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to addressing a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

    Germany Welcomes Missile Strikes on Syria as 'Necessary, Appropriate'

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7018

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany welcomes the joint actions taken by its US, UK and French allies against Syria, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday.

    “We welcome that our US, UK and French allies, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, have assumed responsibility in such a form. The military strike was necessary and proportionate to support the effectiveness of the international boycott of the use of chemical weapons and to prevent the Syrian regime from committing further violations,” Merkel’s statement, released on the German government spokesman’s Twitter page, read.

    Merkel added that Germany would decisively support all diplomatic efforts in order to “counter the erosion of the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

    READ MORE: Putin: Attack on Syria 'Act of Aggression' Against Sovereign State

    Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that Berlin is not going to participate in US-led strikes on Syria and that has been agreed with allies.

    "This is not the role we want to play in this conflict as agreed with our partners," Maas said in the interview with the Spiegel magazine.

    "Unfortunately, there may be some cases, when military means have to be used as means of last resort… [we] should put an end to the use of chemical weapons, it cannot proceed without consequences," the minister added.

    Maas went on demanding that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) carry out another independent investigation of suspected cases of chemical weapons use in Syria.

    READ MORE: Moscow Slams French Report on "Syrian Chemical Weapons" Based on Social Media

    A U. S. Air Force F15 fighter jet takes off after Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015
    © AP Photo /
    Erdogan Warns Against Escalation in Syria After Coalition's Strike - Reports
    Early on Saturday, the US, Britain, and France fired over 100 missiles at Syria in a punitive strike over the alleged chemical incident in Douma. The European Union and the United States immediately blamed the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the incident, however, Merkel announced that Berlin would not participate in possible military action against Syria but supported sending a message that the use of chemical weapons was unacceptable.

    Reports about the alleged attack in the town of Douma, located in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, emerged on April 7, in Syrian opposition media. Damascus refuted the claims that chemical attack took place in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta and denied the statements that Damascus was behind it, recalling that all chemical stockpiles of the country had been destroyed under the OPCW control. Moscow has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged attack to be conducted before any conclusions are drawn.

    Related:

    Italian Lega Party's Leader Condemns US-Led Airstrikes on Syria As 'Madness'
    Labour Party Leader Slams May for Striking Syria Without Parliament Approval
    Erdogan Warns Against Escalation in Syria After Coalition's Strike - Reports
    What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"
    Putin: Attack on Syria 'Act of Aggression' Against Sovereign State
    UK Prime Minister May Calls Missile Strike Against Syria 'Right, Legal'
    Tags:
    attack, Angela Merkel, Germany, Syria, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse