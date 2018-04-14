Register
11:31 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A view shows damaged buildings in Qaboun neighbourhood of Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 16, 2017

    Strikes on Syria Likely Sign of Imminent US Withdrawal - Opposition Group

    © REUTERS / SANA/Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    181

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-led airstrikes against Syria earlier in the day are most likely the last show of force before an inevitable withdrawal, a spokesman for the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition Mohannad Dlykan told Sputnik.

    "Despite the arrogance shown by Western aggression against Syria, the coming days and weeks will prove that this aggression is a sign of the complete withdrawal of the USA from Syria, militarily and politically," Dlykan said.

    The spokesman added that the US administration needed this show of force to cover up its intention to leave Syria.

    READ MORE: Moscow Lambasts West’s Strikes on Syria That Strives to Survive Amid Terror

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, March 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    UK Prime Minister May Calls Missile Strike Against Syria 'Right, Legal'
    The United States, joined by the United Kingdom and France, launched about 110 missiles at targets in Damascus and beyond earlier on Saturday, according to the Syrian General Staff.

    The strikes were launched in response to reports of a chemical attack on Douma, a suburb of Damascus, allegedly carried out by the Syrian government. Damascus has rejected allegations of its use of chemical weapons.

    Related:

    UK Prime Minister May Calls Missile Strike Against Syria 'Right, Legal'
    WATCH Syrian President Assad Report to Work After US Missile Strike
    WATCH Reported Footage of French Fighter Jets Taking Off to Bomb Syria
    Israel: US', Allies' Missile Strikes Have 'Enforced Red Line' in Syria
    Pretext for Strike on Syria ‘Obvious Hoax’ - US State Senator Black
    McCain Supports Strikes on Syria, Urges New Strategy for US in Syria
    Iranian Supreme Leader Calls Trump, Macron, May "Criminals" After Syria Attack
    Syrian General Staff Reports on Casualties After West's Strike on Syria
    Tags:
    missile strike, withdrawal, airstrike, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse