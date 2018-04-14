Strikes on Syria Likely Sign of Imminent US Withdrawal - Opposition Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-led airstrikes against Syria earlier in the day are most likely the last show of force before an inevitable withdrawal, a spokesman for the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition Mohannad Dlykan told Sputnik.

"Despite the arrogance shown by Western aggression against Syria, the coming days and weeks will prove that this aggression is a sign of the complete withdrawal of the USA from Syria, militarily and politically," Dlykan said.

The spokesman added that the US administration needed this show of force to cover up its intention to leave Syria.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo UK Prime Minister May Calls Missile Strike Against Syria 'Right, Legal'

The United States, joined by the United Kingdom and France, launched about 110 missiles at targets in Damascus and beyond earlier on Saturday, according to the Syrian General Staff.

The strikes were launched in response to reports of a chemical attack on Douma, a suburb of Damascus, allegedly carried out by the Syrian government. Damascus has rejected allegations of its use of chemical weapons.