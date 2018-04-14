Strikes on Syria Likely Sign of Imminent US Withdrawal - Opposition Group

"Despite the arrogance shown by Western aggression against Syria, the coming days and weeks will prove that this aggression is a sign of the complete withdrawal of the USA from Syria, militarily and politically," Dlykan said.
The spokesman added that the US administration needed this show of force to cover up its intention to leave Syria.
READ MORE: Moscow Lambasts West’s Strikes on Syria That Strives to Survive Amid Terror
The strikes were launched in response to reports of a chemical attack on Douma, a suburb of Damascus, allegedly carried out by the Syrian government. Damascus has rejected allegations of its use of chemical weapons.
